Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) will post $72.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cryolife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Cryolife posted sales of $67.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full year sales of $280.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $282.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $303.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cryolife.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRY. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryolife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

