CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches Market Cap of $443,272.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $443,272.00 and approximately $2,701.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00384676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00071487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00092761 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

