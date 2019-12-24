Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Culp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 53.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,782. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Culp has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

