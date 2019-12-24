Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Curaleaf from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

CURLF opened at $5.42 on Monday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

