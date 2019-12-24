CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

