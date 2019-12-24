Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Up 2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $28.08, approximately 1,598 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

