Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €52.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.44 ($60.98).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAI. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €49.79 ($57.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.70.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.