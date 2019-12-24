Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of DRI opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 399.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,159,000 after purchasing an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

