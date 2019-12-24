Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of DRI opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

