Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,308.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $15,568.00 and approximately $6,308.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

