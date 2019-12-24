Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a media sentiment score of -3.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Deere & Company’s ranking:

Deere & Company stock opened at $175.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.37.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

