Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.05 ($64.01).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €69.74 ($81.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a one year high of €66.72 ($77.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

