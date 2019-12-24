Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 3,464 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Nomura began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 174.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

