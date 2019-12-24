Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.63 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinrail, Cobinhood and CoinBene. During the last week, Dent has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $201,069.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,775,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, BitForex, Bitbns, OKEx, WazirX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Binance, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, Liquid, FCoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

