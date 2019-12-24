Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s analysis:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

