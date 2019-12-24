Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €28.36 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €28.36 ($32.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.22 ($42.11).

DPW stock opened at €34.02 ($39.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.87 and a 200-day moving average of €30.49. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

