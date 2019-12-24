DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.99

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 38432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

