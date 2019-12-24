Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $166.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 12-month low of $137.24 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

