Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.43.

DO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

