Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.76.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $48.78.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 962,473 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $70,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 152,024 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.