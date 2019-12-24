Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Digimarc stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. Digimarc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of -0.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last three months. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Digimarc by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 49.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

