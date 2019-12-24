Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ APPS opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $648.76 million, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.58. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 433.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3,812.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 76,245 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.