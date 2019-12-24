DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $65,397.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00574744 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001144 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.