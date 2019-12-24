DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $107,253.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01181006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Coinbe, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

