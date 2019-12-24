Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.33 ($19.25).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of DPLM stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,074 ($27.28). 13,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,835.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,627.48. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,144 ($15.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,042.61 ($26.87).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Diploma will post 6490.5804088 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

