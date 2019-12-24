Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

TYO stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.