Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.