Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.

