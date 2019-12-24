Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00906.

CWEB opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

