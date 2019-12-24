Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of DZK stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

