Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

ERX stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

