Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUFL opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

