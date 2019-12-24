Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1419 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

