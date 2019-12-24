Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSL opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.