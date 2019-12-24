Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA MIDZ opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.