Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:EDZ)

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA EDZ opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

