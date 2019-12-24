Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of MEXX stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

