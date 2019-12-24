Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of GASL opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

