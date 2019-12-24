Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Up 8.6% After Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s stock price were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.89, approximately 2,337,474 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 841,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0479 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.