Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA DRV opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

