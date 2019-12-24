Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RETL opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

