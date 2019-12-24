Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA UBOT opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

