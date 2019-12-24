Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1496 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $73.15.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

