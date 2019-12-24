Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 25955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,869,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

