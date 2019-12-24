Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of SPDN stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

