Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2623 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $66.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

