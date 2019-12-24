Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $138.20.

