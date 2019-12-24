Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.