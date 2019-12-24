Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of TPOR opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

