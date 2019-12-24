Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSEARCA:RWDE)

Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7108 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWDE opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.